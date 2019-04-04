HUAWEI AppGallery Provides Full Range Promotion for Partners

HUAWEI Mobile Services at APS London: from "random icon" to "success story"

LONDON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Today, at the App Promotion Summit 2019 in London, HUAWEI Mobile Services announced its partner ecosystem success, offering a full range of promotion chances, building engagement between users and developers, and supporting the story-telling of each unique content provider to a broad user group.

In 2018, the global smartphone shipments of HUAWEI exceeded 200 million units, reflecting approximately a sixty-six-fold growth since 2010 with 32.7% of these devices in the >$500 smartphone market. Meanwhile, HUAWEI AppGallery reached 120B Yearly Downloads by end of 2018, providing services for users in 178 countries.

Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Mobile Services Europe, Consumer Business Group comments: "The HUAWEI AppGallery's success is extraordinary. Our focus on quality has paid off - consumers are convinced by the fact that we are not yet another massive app repository. We carefully select high-quality apps for publishing on the AppGallery, avoiding the clones and bad copies that plague many other app platforms. The App Promotion Summit 2019 gives us the perfect opportunity to presente these features to the right audience."

In the HUAWEI AppGallery, apps and games are categorized to represent all aspects of daily life, such as shopping, food, travel or entertainment. The AppGallery is not only rich in content and easy to use features, but it is also well equipped to ensure app quality through a four layer security mechanism: all apps selected in AppGallery have passed checks for privacy, security breaches, malicious behavior and a manual security check for name authenticity. A comfortable and confidential user experience is guaranteed.

About HUAWEI Consumer BG

HUAWEI's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. HUAWEI Consumer BG is one of HUAWEI's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and Mobile Services, etc. HUAWEI's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world