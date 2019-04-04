CenturyLink's Global Broadcast Fiber Network Provides Access to Google Cloud Platform

Vyvx Cloud Connect offers connectivity to GCP for high-bandwidth, high-quality video feeds

MONROE, Louisiana, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With estimates pointing to 168 million aggregate OTT subscriptions in the United States in 2018 alone, there's increasing demand for cloud-based media services and workflows. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced its Vyvx suite of fiber-based broadcast services now provides secure, high-performance connectivity into Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Vyvx Cloud Connect provides broadcasters, as well as studios and stadium venues, a path for getting live and linear video in and out of the cloud.

With Vyvx Cloud Connect, programmers can deliver full-time channels, as well as live event content directly to GCP, to support simple and reliable broadcast-quality workflows in the cloud. This service routes, protects and monitors customers' broadcast streams, providing multi-region, diverse connectivity paths to GCP.

"OTT platforms, broadcasters and gaming companies need a high availability, low latency network solution to deliver their live events and linear programming to cloud service providers for encoding, packaging and delivery to their CDNs," said Bill Wohnoutka, vice president of global internet and content delivery services for CenturyLink. "CenturyLink's Vyvx Cloud Connect enables our customers to leverage a managed, monitored and secure private network path to reach GCP, enabling cloud-based workflows."

Key Facts

The service connects directly to Google Cloud's infrastructure, providing access to a wide array of products and services in the GCP ecosystem. A full list of products can be found here: https://cloud.google.com/products/ .

. Vyvx Cloud Connect offers multi-site, diverse connectivity paths into GCP.

This is a fully managed and monitored Vyvx service to the demarcation point into GCP.

Vyvx customers can also use this service for their own virtual private cloud (VPC) environments.

Additional Resources

