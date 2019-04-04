sprite-preloader
Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast

Financial results release and webcast slides: Thursday, April 25, 2019
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Release available via wire distribution and www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com), News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.



Webcast slides available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com).

Teleconference: Friday, April 26, 2019
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.

Live webcast: www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com) for link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.
Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-794-2093
Passcode: 6973429

Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com).
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, April 26, 2019 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 6, 2019 at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 6973429.



Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)
Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)




