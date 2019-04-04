United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: USHCC Announces 2019 Local Chamber Grant Recipients

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2019 / The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2019 USHCC Local Chamber Grant awards. The grants, awarded in partnership with Wells Fargo & Company, are disbursed to USHCC chamber members that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the Hispanic business owners they serve. 12 chambers are receiving awards ranging in size from $5,000 to $15,000, for a total of $95,000 in grants supporting innovative programs that will empower local Hispanic businesses across the country. The winners were announced by Regina Heyward, Head of Supplier Diversity for Wells Fargo during the Hispanic Business Luncheon at the 2019 Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C.

"Small businesses are essential to vibrant communities and we're proud to award these grants to local chambers that are helping to develop and grow Hispanic entrepreneurs in our communities, said Heyward. "Grant recipients have demonstrated an enduring resolve to support local Hispanic businesses in their development and success. They also represent Wells Fargo's commitment to work with the USHCC and its local chambers to provide the resources to support the growth of the Hispanic business community across the U.S."

"These grants benefit both the Hispanic small business community and our local chamber network, serving two constituencies that are at the heart of our mission and values," said Ramiro Cavazos, President & CEO of the USHCC. "We are extremely proud to support this selection of programs that will work to grow the economic power and prosperity of the Hispanic community across the nation. I would also like to thank Wells Fargo for their generous support. We commend their dedication to advance the Hispanic business community at all levels."

The 2019 USHCC Local Chamber Grant recipients include:

$15,000.00 Grants

• Morris County Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce (Morristown, New Jersey)

Program name: Su Salud Primero

• Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce (San Diego, California)

Program name: HISCEC Startup Series

$10,000.00 Grants

• South Carolina Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Greenville, South Carolina)

Program name: Entrepreneur Empowerment Series

• Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation (Fresno, California)

Program name: Mujeres Hablando de Business

• Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Program name: OKC HUB (Helping Urban Businesses)

$5,000.00 Grants

• Nevada Hispanic Business Group (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Program name: M.A.N.O. Program (Mentoring to Attain New Opportunities)

• Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis (St. Louis, Missouri)

Program name: The Small Business Assistance Program

• PROSPERA (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Program name: Prosperity Through Entrepreneurship

• Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Program name: Various Programs

• Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Tysons, Virginia)

Program name: CEO Boot Camp: Action Plan for Growth

• San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Stockton, California)

Program name: Annual Student Financial Aid & College Awareness Workshop

• Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Program Name: UHCC Business Academy Program

About USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

