Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Apr 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. will launch the mouth freshener Travelmin Support as the first quasi-drug of the Travelmin series which can be purchased even at convenience stores and others in Japan on Monday, April 8.Travelmin Support is a quasi-drug that contains plant derived daylily extract as its main ingredient to help with motion sickness and discomfort. As a drop-type product, it is easy for children to take, and it has a refreshing cider flavor. Each drop is individually wrapped for convenience, is easy to carry around, and can be taken by both adults and children five of age and older.After hearing the voices of many consumers who had difficulties because they forgot to purchase motion sickness medicine and were unable to obtain any during their travels, Eisai decided to launch Travelmin Support as a quasi-drug that can be purchased even at convenience stores and others.The Travelmin series is widely familiar in Japan as a national brand of motion sickness medicines. In addition to Travelmin, which was introduced in 1952, Eisai has launched the drop-type product Travelmin Churop (class 2 pharmaceutical product) which can be taken even after becoming sick, Travelmin R (class 2 pharmaceutical product) which contains ingredients that comparatively cause less sleepiness, and others. With the introduction of Travelmin Support to the Travelmin lineup, Eisai will continue to contribute to people concerned about motion sickness and discomfort when traveling, as well as help consumers enjoy their travels.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.