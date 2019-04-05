Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung/Finanzierung Swiss Merchant Group AG: Beteiligung und Finanzierung an DIOK Real Estate AG 05.04.2019 / 10:36 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION ISIN CH0323874260, WKN A1817G, VALOR32387426 Corporate News: Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, gibt bekannt, dass diese sich im Jahr 2018 mit 25.1% an der Deutschen Gewerbe-Immobilienbestandshalter DIOK Real Estate AG aus Köln beteiligt hat. Die Diok Real Estate AG ("DIOK") ist ein auf deutsche Büroimmobilien spezialisiertes Immobilienunternehmen mit Sitz in Köln. Der Fokus der Gesellschaft liegt im Aufbau eines attraktiven Büroimmobilienportfolios in guten bis sehr guten Mikrostandorten in Sekundärlagen. Alle personalintensiven Tätigkeiten der DIOK werden vollständig an Dritte vergeben und werden von dieser kontrolliert und gesteuert. Als aktiver Portfolio- und Asset-Manager soll die DIOK somit einen stetigen Wertzuwachs und positiven Cash-Flow erzielen. Das aktuelle Verkehrswert des gesamten DIOK Portfolios beträgt rund Euro 114 Millonen. Durch eine Akquisitionspipeline strebt die DIOK mittelfristig an, ein Immobilienportfolio von Euro 1 Milliarde aufzubauen. Cristian Mantzke, Investment Manager der Swiss Merchant Group AG: "Wir freuen uns auf das Asset basierte Investment in die DIOK Real Estate AG, um deren nachhaltige Akquisitionsstrategie im Bereich von deutschen Büroimmobilien sowie den weiteren Ausbau des DIOK Portfolios mit unserem Engagement zu unterstützen. " Kontakt: Swiss Merchant Group AG Jörg Richterich info@swissmerchantgroup.com + 41 41 511 37 00 Disclaimer Safe Harbor Statement No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Swiss Merchant Group AG or the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change. End of ad hoc announcement 05.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Swiss Merchant Group AG Bahnhofplatz 6300 Zug Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 511 37 00 E-Mail: info@swissmerchantgroup.com Internet: www.swissmerchantgroup.com ISIN: CH0323874260 WKN: A1817G Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt EQS News ID: 796465 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 796465 05.04.2019 ISIN CH0323874260 AXC0100 2019-04-05/10:37