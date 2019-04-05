Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield Receives Top ESG Rating

Atlantica Yield Receives Top ESG Rating

April 5, 2019 - Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica"), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environmental sectors, was rated by Sustainalytics in December 2018 on its Environment, Social and Governance factors as the top company within renewables, second within the broader utilities sector and in the top 3% in the global ratings universe.

Sustainalytics is a leading provider of sustainability assessments globally and rates more than 10,000 companies. According to Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Rating assessment, Atlantica is at low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors due to its medium exposure and strong management of material ESG issues.

Atlantica is firmly committed to sustainability across its different sectors and intends to actively manage the environmental and social impacts of its activity. We have been at the core of the renewable energy footprint in energy generation and intend to contribute to the global economy and its sustainability.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).