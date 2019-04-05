The new hyaluronic acid (HA) filler works beneath the skin to improve skin hydration, reduce redness and roughness and minimize the appearance of fine lines

Merz, a global leader in medical aesthetics, today announced the launch of Belotero Revive, a dermal filler product containing a unique combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycerol, designed to improve hydration, elasticity and firmness of the skin and to address the appearance of fine lines.1,2 The newest addition to the Belotero dermal filler range, BeloteroRevive was designed to meet the unique needs of today's aesthetic patients. Modern consumers are especially focused on skin quality and on minimizing early signs of aging, and they value skincare and aesthetic solutions that deliver natural-looking results the so-called "no-filter" look.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005040/en/

Learn more at BeloteroRevive.com (Photo: Business Wire)

"We continue to see a growing interest in effective, high quality injectable treatments from a new generation of aesthetic patients, due in part to the influence of social media and other digital channels," stated Prof. Dr. Martina Kerscher, Professor of Dermatology, University of Hamburg and lead author of the BELOVE study. "Strong scientific research forms the basis for this new dermal injectable and our study results show that treatment with this beauty booster is a an effective way to provide direct skin hydration and increase skin smoothness, giving our patients beautiful, natural-looking results." 3,4

The new Belotero Revive campaign encourages consumers to "Show off the best version of yourself, without a filter!" The campaign hints playfully at the influence of the digital sphere on real-life moments and is designed to speak to the growing acceptance of aesthetic medicine in different age groups, while encouraging female consumers to make choices that bring out their own individual and natural beauty.

"Customer research and market trends make it clear that a new generation of patients is increasingly open to aesthetic medicine and actively looking for options to treat the first visible signs of aging," stated Philip Burchard, CEO of Merz. "At Merz, we have a strong focus on researching and developing innovative and effective solutions that can be used to address both specific patient needs and new market trends in medical aesthetics. With BeloteroRevive, we are proud to be able to provide aesthetic physicians with a new dermal injectable that can be used for both early intervention and beautification, to help meet the unique needs of individual patients."

Belotero Revive is now available in selected countries in Europe and Latin America, with additional markets to be added later this year. For more details, please visit BeloteroRevive.com or follow @Merz_Aesthetics on Instagram.

BeloteroRevive builds upon the success of the well-established Belotero range, which includes a wider selection of fillers which can correct imbalances and facial volume-loss, define contours, lift, volumize, fill lines and wrinkles. More information about the full Beloterorange is available at global.belotero.com.

About Belotero Revive

Belotero Revive is applied via injection over multiple treatments working as a beauty booster and for an overall youthful radiance. It works beneath the skin to provide hydration but can also be used to reduce the appearance of fine lines, or as a preventative and early aesthetic intervention treatment to slow the progression of facial changes over time.4 Belotero Revive was clinically assessed in a study involving 24 patients. Belotero Revive was injected into the lower cheek area of the face the treatment options have been tested in an observation period of over 36 weeks.4

Results of the BELOVE study4

Belotero Revive improves skin elasticity, has an excellent safety profile, and a generally lower level of injection site pain

Up to 36 weeks improved skin hydration and reduced skin redness

100% of patients showed improved aesthetic results at week 12

Over 80% of patients were satisfied with the treatment at week 24

90% of patients would recommend Belotero Revive to friends

About Merz

Merz is a global, family-owned aesthetics and neurotoxin company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Privately-held for 110 years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective and focus on profitable growth. In addition to its comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetics products across the device, injectable and skincare categories, Merz also develops neurotoxin therapy to treat neurologically-induced movement disorders. In fiscal year 2017/18, Merz generated revenue of EUR 1.024,4 million; the company has a total workforce of 3,151 employees worldwide and a direct presence in 28 countries. More information is available at www.merz.com.

Copyright 2019 Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA. All rights reserved. MERZ, MERZ AESTHETICS and the MERZ logo are registered trademarks of Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KgaA.

1 HA in rejuvenation: Bukhari et al., Int J Biol Macromolecules, 2018; 120:1682-1695

2 Glycerol and hydration: Korponyai C et al., Acta Derm Venerol, 2017; 97:182-187

3 Belotero Revive Instruction for use Version 3.0, 2018

4 Merz BELOVE Study, 2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005040/en/

Contacts:

Media

Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA

Global Communications

Mariana Smith Bourland

Phone: +49 151 4249 1466

Email: mariana.smith@merz.com