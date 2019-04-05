Semtech and PS Business Parks Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Century Communities and Boot Barn Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 11:S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) will replace ARRIS International plc (NASD: ARRS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) will replace Semtech in the S&P SmallCap 600. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASD: COMM) is acquiring ARRIS International in a deal that was completed today.S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE: PSB) will replace Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) will replace PS Business Parks in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) is acquiring Rowan Companies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about April 11 pending final approvals. Post-merger, Ensco will change its name to Ensco Rowan plc and will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.Semtech designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Headquartered in Camarillo, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Semiconductors Sub-Industry index.Century Communities engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. Headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Homebuilding Sub-Industry index.PS Business Parks, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties. Headquartered in Glendale, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Diversified REIT's Sub-Industry index.Boot Barn Holdings operates specialty retail stores. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Apparel Retail Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices