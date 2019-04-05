EXCHANGE NOTICE, 5 APRIL 2019 BONDS MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING CODE AND SHORT NAME(BOND) The trading code and short name for the attached bond issued by Municipality Finance Plc has been changed. See updated identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ********************************************** TIEDOTE, 5.4.2019 LAINAT KUNTARAHOITUS OYJ: LAINAN KAUPANKÄYNTITUNNUKSEN JA LYHYEN NIMEN MUUTOS Kuntarahoitus Oyj:n liikkeeseenlaskeman lainan kaupankäyntitunnus ja lyhyt nimi muuttuu. Liitteenä uudet perustiedot. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718124