Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Worth $7.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market research report "Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets), Source (Bacteria [Lactobacilli, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Bifidobacteria] and Yeast & Fungi), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Probiotics In Animal Feed Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach about USD 7.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growth of this market is attributed to the rise in demand for functional animal feed products in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and RoW.

The bacteria segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2019

Based on source, the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into bacteria and yeast & fungi. The survival rate of bacterial strains within the gastrointestinal tract of animals is much higher as compared to yeast. Hence, bacterial strains are more preferred in the production of probiotics in animal feed.

The aquaculture segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the probiotics in animal feed market in 2019

By livestock, the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, pets, and others (equine and rabbits). There is an increase in demand for probiotics in the feed for aquaculture due to an increase in demand for dietary animal protein. Many breeders are also developing probiotics that could cater to the all-round growth and development of aquatic animals.

The dry segment, by form, held a larger market share in the probiotics in animal feed market in 2018

By form, the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into dry and liquid forms. The dry form of probiotics in animal feed held a larger market share in 2018 due to factors such as lower storage cost for feed manufacturers and longer shelf-life of feed products, as opposed to liquid probiotics, which have a high moisture content that leads to uncontrolled culturing, which ultimately affects the quality of the feed.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market through the forecast period

In 2018, the Asia Pacific region led the global probiotics in animal feed market. Factors such as a large livestock base, high meat consumption, and increasing consumer awareness about the positive impact of probiotics on animal health are driving the Asia Pacific market. Some of the countries contributing to the growth of this region include China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the probiotics in animal feed market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Land OLakes (US). Other players include Lallemand (Canada), Bluestar Adisseo Co. (China), Lesaffre (France), Alltech (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schouw & Co. (Denmark), Unique Biotech (India), Pure Cultures (US), Kerry (Ireland), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan).

