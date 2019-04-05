Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests two properties in Partille and Västerås for SEK 75 million

Klövern divests the properties Ugglum 126:4 in Partille and Allmogekulturen 5 in Västerås for a total underlying property value of SEK 75 million.



The properties, which have a total lettable area of 15,400 sq.m., are sold in the course of a continued streamlining of the property portfolio.



Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 30 April 2019.



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.





This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

190405 Klövern divests two properties in Partille and... (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2240878/883633.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

