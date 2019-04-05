Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market to Register Impetuous Growth at 4.7% CAGR Driven by Rising Count of Breast Cancer Patients During 2017 to 2022, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, the most common type of cancer in women is observed to be breast cancer. At the global level, the count of breast cancer cases is likely to surge, thereby increasing the need for efficient and initial detection. Hence, the global market for breast cancer diagnostics is experiencing development with rising incidence of patients as well as introduction of high-end technological assistance to provide conclusive test results. Fact.MR has smartly compiled a new research study titled "Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022", which discusses the different trends and innovations expected to impact the breast cancer diagnostics market in the coming years.

According to this Fact.MR study, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to register a modest CAGR of 4.7% during the period between 2017 and 2022. In addition, the assessment estimates the concerned market might surpass US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues by the end of the forecast period. Readers are enlightened in-depth through the presentation of vital market factors such as market dynamics, supply chain, Y-o-Y growth, market size (US$ Mn) and market share comparison. Overall, this examination is aimed at delivering a clear picture about the various perspectives observed in the global breast cancer diagnostics market, along with knowledge associated to manufacturer profiling.

BRCA Retains Its Spot as the Dominant Test Type

Talking about the test type, BRCA is likely to remain as the central revenue provider in the target market. Interestingly, sales are poised to exceed US$ 500 Mn by 2022-end. Further, CA test for breast cancer are projected to exhibit the greatest CAGR in the concerned market through 2022, which is trailed by ER & PR test.

It is further observed that, HER 2 test would stabilize its place to remain as the second largest test type segment around the global breast cancer diagnostics market. Moreover, revenues acquired from EGFR mutation test would continue to stay low in the global market.

North America Takes Lead among Prime Geographical Marketplaces

North America has showcased its highest revenue share across the global breast cancer diagnostics market. The region will continue to sustain its leading status as revenues are expected to surpass US$ 800 Mn by 2022-end. On the other hand, Europe manages to place itself at second spot in the overall breast cancer diagnostics market. Conversely, the regional markets in Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are projected to witness a lethargic expansion during the stated forecast period.

Hospital-associated Labs Provide the Highest End-User Revenue

Hospital-associated labs are expected to remain the largest end-users of breast cancer diagnostics in the global market. It has been analyzed that breast cancer diagnostics in hospital-associated labs would acquire the major revenue by 2022-end, trailed by independent diagnostic laboratories.

Competitive Scenario

The final section of the report is a transparent description about the key market players operating in the global breast cancer diagnostics market. This section focuses on providing information such as product overview, company overview, key financials, SWOT analysis and key development. Some of the prime companies mentioned in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Biocept, Inc., Illumina, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Epigenomics AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

