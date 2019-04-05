The last few years have seen Treatt grow at a spectacular rate, and although - as expected - the growth has moderated, it demonstrates that momentum persists in the business, and management has continued to build on prior growth despite the demanding comparatives. Revenues were up by 7% in H119, or 5% at constant currency, vs revenues up 10% in H118. The key categories of fruit and vegetables, tea and sugar-reduction continue to drive the business. Citrus remains the largest category, though at present it is witnessing some weakness due to lower raw material prices. Nevertheless, the rest of the business continues to grow, and management's outlook for FY19 remains unchanged.

