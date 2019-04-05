Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim today successfully settled a EUR 500 million perpetual hybrid bond at an initial fixed coupon of 3 percent with a non-call period of 5 years and a quarter. Investors have expressed a strong interest, with a total order book above EUR 5 billion.

Earlier this week, the Group also recorded successful results with its tender offer on three outstanding euro series of notes, bearing interest from 4.75 percent to 5.875 percent and maturing from July 2019 to March 2020.

Both transactions reduce the financing costs of the Group.

LafargeHolcim reaffirms its objective to strengthen its financial structure in line with the "Financial Strength" value driver of Strategy 2022 "Building for Growth" and to reach a leverage (Net Debt divided by Recurring EBITDA) at 2.0 x or less by end of 2019.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

before IFRS 16 and at constant 2018 FX

