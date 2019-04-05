SolarWinds MSP: Industry-Leading Customer Conference, SolarWinds Empower MSP, Returns to Amsterdam

DURHAM, N.C., April 05, 2019(NYSE:SWI), a leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed services providers (MSPs), today announced its customer conference, SolarWinds Empower MSP, is set to return to Amsterdam, Netherlands. The agenda includes sought-after keynote speakers, product updates, networking opportunities, and various educational content across business, technical, sales, and marketing topics. Security will also be a major focus. The event is being held at the NH Collection Amsterdam Grand Hotel, 7 - 8 May.



Best-selling author Erik Qualman-who has spoken in over 50 countries, reaching more than 30 million people-will be taking the main stage to give tips and tricks on how to implement current and future digital trends and give his insight on the importance of digital transformation. Qualman will also dive into the powerful concept of Socialnomics and how it plays an important role in earning loyalty and driving long-term success at scale.

Attendees of the conference will also have the chance to listen to Eric O'Neill, author of Gray Day and the subject of the Universal Studios feature film Breach. Using knowledge from his roles within FBI counterterrorism and as a national security attorney, O'Neil will be giving listeners his perspective on how they can best keep data secure while providing real-life stories and examples to explain critical areas in physical security, phishing and email hacks, and social media dos and don'ts.

Key members of the SolarWinds team will also be in attendance at the event, including executive team members John Pagliuca, executive vice president, general manager, SolarWinds MSP; Mike Cullen, vice president, Customer Experience and Business Strategy, SolarWinds MSP; Tim Brown, vice president of Security, SolarWinds; and Mav Turner, vice president of Product Development, SolarWinds. Destiny Bertucci, Security Engineer, SolarWinds, will also present.

"SolarWinds mission is to focus on our partners' success, and to do that we provide them with award-winning customer support and education through programs including the MSP Advice Project and the MSP Institute ," said John Pagliuca, executive vice president, SolarWinds MSP. "We also think it's important for MSPs to connect and share their knowledge and expertise with each other, which is the reason behind introducing even more networking opportunities this year at Empower MSP, including topical roundtable discussions during the break-outs. Our partners will walk away with knowledge, practical tips, and new connections that will help their businesses grow in 2019."

Click here to register for Empower MSP and view the full agenda.

SWImsp

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at solarwindsmsp.com

The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC, SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other SolarWinds MSP and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved.

For more information:

Karla Walls

karla.walls@solarwinds.com



