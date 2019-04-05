NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Apr 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced today that NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES), a wholly-owned subsidiary, through its exclusive distributor in China, Puxing Energy, continues to increase its market penetration with the commissioning of two 9MW projects for Ray Power. The energy storage systems, owned and operated by Ray Power, are providing frequency regulation for the Hang-Jin and Feng-Run power plants located in Ordos City, Neimongol Province and Tanshan City, Hebei Province respectively. Additionally, NEC has also been awarded a 6MW project by Ray Power that is currently under construction and located in Puzhou City, Shanxi Province.The recently commissioned Hang-Jin and Feng-Run projects are performing frequency regulation, following an automatic generation control (AGC) signal to provide high performance grid balancing services for the grid. The installations are far faster and more effective at frequency regulation than coal-fired power plants, which are slow and typically provide inadequate service to the grid. By adding energy storage, these power plants are now able to provide superior frequency regulation and improve power plant economics.The 6MW project in Puzhou City, Shanxi Province, will be providing frequency regulation and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2019."Puxing Energy collaborated closely with NEC Energy Solutions to deliver excellent energy storage solutions to Ray Power. The commissioning and commercial operations of these projects have demonstrated once again the safety and reliability of NEC ES's systems that customers have come to expect," said Junyong Wei, CEO of Puxing Energy. "We are happy to continue working together with NEC ES to implement energy storage across China.""Since China has one of the fastest growing renewables and energy storage markets in the world, our global expansion has been accelerated across the country," said Steve Fludder, CEO of NEC Energy Solutions. "Our collaboration with Puxing Energy has been instrumental in our success with Ray Power, a leader of frequency regulation services in the market, since we first started working together in 2012. They are an excellent customer and we look forward to working with them in the future as the market continues to grow."About Puxing EnergyPuxing Energy is affiliated with Wanxiang Company and is a platform for clean energy investment & operation. It owns 7 gas-turbine power plants and 3 wind power stations with total capacity installation of 1GW. Puxing Energy is also the exclusive distributor of NEC Energy Solutions for energy solutions in China.About Ray PowerRay Power Systems Co., Ltd. was founded in 2011 and has always been dedicated to developing, investing, installing and operating valuable combined frequency regulation ESS stations. Ray Power is known as the global pioneer of combining coal-fired units and ESS to perform frequency regulation service for the power grid covering with more than 30 patents. In 2013, the first combined frequency regulation ESS pilot project in the world was successfully built and put into commercial operation by Ray Power in Shijingshan power plant of Beijing Energy Holding Co. Ltd. The project was awarded the scientific award by Beijing government. Currently, Ray Power owns 77MW of frequency regulation ESS stations in operation or under construction. The total installed ESS assets owned by Ray Power will reach 300MW by the end of 2020.About NEC Energy SolutionsNEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid, behind the meter, and critical power applications. Its scalable distributed energy storage and control systems provide greater grid stability and flexibility to the benefit of both providers and users of electricity. In telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.