Mit Andritz, EVN, FACC, Immofinanz, KTM, NET New Energy, Palfinger, Philoro, RHI Magnesita, S Immo, Uniqa, VIG, Warimpex und Wienerberger sowie der RCB stellen sich heute 15 Unternehmen mit Investment-, Produkt- oder Listing-Cases in unserem 3. rot-weiß-roten Special zur invest19 in Stuttgart vor. Siehe HIER. Andritz ( Akt. Indikation: 40,72 /40,84, -0,15%)EVN ( Akt. Indikation: 13,06 /13,18, -0,46%)FACC ( Akt. Indikation: 14,27 /14,36, 2,63%)Immofinanz ( Akt. Indikation: 21,84 /21,92, 0,20%)KTM Industries ( Akt. Indikation: 53,33 /53,89, 2,11%)Palfinger ( Akt. Indikation: 26,30 /26,48, 0,14%)RHI Magnesita ( Akt. Indikation: 56,28 /56,68, 4,88%)S Immo ( Akt. Indikation: 18,59 /18,67, 1,23%)Uniqa ( Akt. Indikation: 9,22 /9,27, 1,50%)VIG ( Akt. Indikation: 23,89 /23,97, ...

