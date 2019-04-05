The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Fixed Broadband Retention and Satisfaction in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Fixed broadband service speeds correlated with the greatest churn improvements in Europe and the USA, which is an added incentive for operators to invest in improving speeds."

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of fixed broadband users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on the drivers of satisfaction and churn of broadband customers in Europe and the USA.

This report provides:

new insights into consumers' experiences with their fixed broadband services in Europe and the USA derived from respondents surveyed in eight different countries

a breakdown of the key factors affecting Net Promoter Score (NPS) and churn, with further discussion about which operators are particularly effective at achieving high scores

an analysis of recent changes in operator NPS

insight into operator channels and the link with customer satisfaction

detailed information about which value-added services have a measurable effect on customer satisfaction and churn intention.

Survey data coverage

The research was conducted between July and September 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-Internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 8000 respondents in the region.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the most significant drivers of Net Promoter Score (NPS) for fixed broadband operators and which operators are particularly effective at scoring highly and why?

What are the most significant drivers of fixed broadband churn and how can operators most effectively approach customer retention?

Which value-added services have a measurable effect on customer satisfaction and churn intention?

Who Should Read this Report

Product managers and strategy teams working for fixed operators that are launching new broadband products aimed at the retail market, or operators designing their response to those of their competitors.

Marketing executives and product managers for operators that are making decisions about service design and its impact on customer retention of broadband bundles.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Improvements to customer service are most strongly correlated with increased satisfaction Price is correlated with churn on a regional level but the picture is more nuanced on a country level Value-added services are not delivering the benefits they could Methodology and panel information About the authors

Countries Covered

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Turkey

UK

USA

