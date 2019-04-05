Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors 05-Apr-2019 / 13:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors On the 5th of April 2019 the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held a meeting. According to the Charter the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors took part in the voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors: "Surgutneftegas" PJSC shall participate in Rion Limited Liability Company by establishing it. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8105 EQS News ID: 796575 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 05, 2019 07:32 ET (11:32 GMT)