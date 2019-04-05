AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ("AgeX"; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company focused on therapeutics for human aging, announced today that the company will participate at Master Investor Show 2019, in association with Fidelity International, on Saturday, April 6 in London, England.

Details of the company's participation follow:

Date and venue

Saturday, April 6, Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London

11:40-11:50am GMT Rising Stars Stage

AgeX's founder and CEO, Michael D. West, Ph.D. will deliver a presentation on the company's technology and an update on its product development.

4:15-4:45pm Panel Session: Investing in the Age of Longevity

Dr. West and AgeX's VP, New Technology Discovery, Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D. will serve on the panel, alongside AgeX's Chairman Gregory Bailey, M.D., who also serves as CEO of Juvenescence, a significant shareholder of AgeX.

Master Investor Show is co-hosted by Jim Mellon, Chairman of Juvenescence. A copy of Dr. West's presentation will be made available on the AgeX website.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem and UniverCytemanufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX's revolutionary longevity platform named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical development. HyStem is AgeX's delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release iTR molecules in the body. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan, and is seeking opportunities to form licensing and partnership agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms for non-core clinical applications.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of AgeX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

