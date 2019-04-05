Olon Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Mahad Plant in India

MILAN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OlonS.p.A., a world leading Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and generics supplier, announces today the closing of the acquisition of the manufacturing facility in Mahad, India.

After an intensive transition period started on September 4th, Olon India will start definitively all the activities the next April 1st according to the strategy of Olon S.p.A.

Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon, commented, "With this acquisition Olon achieved another successful milestone toward our growing strategy."

Following the acquisition of Ricerca Biosciences' Chemical Division in mid-2017 and Capua BioServices S.p.A. - the global provider of CDMO services in the field microbial fermentation in January 2019 - we have now completed a further step in our strategic plan. With this acquisition, Olon has successfully finalized its 3 years' development plan, we will move to the next target: to play an important role in the manufacturing of biologics API's.

The CEO of Olon India Mr Claudio Massari, told: "A new most important journey will start for Mahad site with the new company Olon API India Pvt Ltd. I am looking forward to the future of this company in India as one of Company leader in the API manufacturing not only for the Indian market but for the entire world. Thanks to the excellent facility, strong experienced and talented people, I'm proud to lead Olon India and sure of the long success".

After the carve out from Sandoz, as part of the asset purchase agreement, the parties have committed to sign a long-term supply contract to guarantee continuous supply of Sandoz products manufactured in Mahad. The plant's main product is Rifampicin - used to treat several types of bacterial infections, including tuberculosis - and its derivate.

Olon intends to invest in the site and pursue business development opportunities to optimize the plant's utilization and expand its customer base.

The new company Olon API India Pvt Ltd. has already launched important investment project, establishing a new head office in Mumbai, hiring additional people, improving the organization and Indian market presence and beginning a Technology Transfer introducing new production to the Mahad site.

The Mahad site, which supplies products to Sandoz, a division of the Novartis Group,is an established and reputable API manufacturing facility in India with a reaction capacity of 580 m3 and approximately 270 employees. This site provides a number of lifesaving medicines to the Indian healthcare system and patients around the world, with a 2018 turnover equally divided between Indian and foreign markets.

About Olon

Olon is an Italian company leader in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) via synthesis and biological processes for the generic market and for contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) requirements.

Complementary to its activities is the Dossier Unit, whose team of dedicated professionals work on the development of the Finished Drug Formulations (FDFs) and the preparation of the Common Technical Documents (CTD) dossier.

Turnover in 2018 of US$ 400 million, with more than 230 APIs (20 under CMO) for the Generic market and 33 chemical intermediates (under CMO).

Olon is holder of about 155 active US DMFs and 69 granted CoS. and is able to handle several particular process technologies, such as Fluorination, Carbonylation and Fermentation.

With 2000 employees, of which 200 alone are in the specialized R&D team, Olon offers complete integrated packages and services to support full development of APIs based on strong knowledge in both Chemical and Biological process, all in full cGMPs and with regulatory coverage.

Headquartered in Rodano (Milan, Italy), Olon has 10 manufacturing facilities - 8 located in Italy, 1 in Spain and 1 in USA, all compliant with international requirements, and 3 branch offices in Hamburg (Germany), Florham Park NJ (USA) and Shanghai (China).

The manufacturing sites are regularly inspected by the most important national and international Authorities, and regularly audited by our partners and customers. The facilities are FDA-inspected and self-identified under GDUFA.