i-House.com Highly Recognized by Deloitte, World Leading Accounting Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / After a widespread industrial reshuffle, the entire blockchain sector is now ushering in a new phase of development. As we understand, all our persistence and hard work will ultimately bring us the best return.

In a recent move, Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting organizations and the largest professional services network in the world by revenue and number of professionals, shared with us an exclusive report for market study, which is a good news to i-House.com, who has been working hard to innovate and develop. This positive report has brought us in the global limelight and heralds a global recognition over what we've achieved.

In this 83-page report for market study on i-House.com, Deloitte worked out a detailed analysis and explanation regarding our project backdrop, overall performance of real estate market investment, real estate market assessment, as well as the application of blockchain technology in the real estate industry. This report recognizes the value of i-House.com, saying we will create more favorable possibilities for the entire industry in the near future.

Global real estate has a market of 270 trillion US dollars. The industry possesses a broader development space in that even with a 1% change, the market value will be totaled at 2.7 trillion US dollars.

Established in Hong Kong in 2017, i-House.com integrates the blockchain with emerging technologies, and breaks the 'bottle neck' of traditional real estate market, which helps promote innovation of the real estate market.

As mentioned in the report by Deloitte: "I-House.com has made huge achievements after two years of unremitting efforts. Now, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing and other places all have i-House.com partners and projects."

The report explains in the first place the propensity of real estate investment, and divides investment into direct investment and indirect investment.

Under the backdrop of the global macroeconomic environment, Deloitte analyzes the trends of real estate market. With detailed analysis and evaluation over national population level, GDP growth rate, unemployment rate, consumer confidence, and 10-year bond yield, the report highlighted the importance and inevitability of making innovation in the real estate industry.

Based on the regional differences between the European and US real estate markets as well as the Asian real estate market, this report takes several important real estate markets into consideration, and worked out a detailed analysis.

Among them, it highlights a comprehensive explanation of the Asian real estate market.

In the market study report, Deloitte sums up the emerging trends in real estate investment. In particular, it's noted that reform and development in information technology have led to the rise of Space as a Service (SPAAS).

The report also touches upon the application of the blockchain technology in the real estate sector. By analyzing the i-House.com business model, it comes to the conclusion that we have been playing a key role in today's real estate market.

In addition to the analysis of macro market, this report makes a clear comparison between traditional and token investments. In particular, it makes analysis and comparison over transaction time, equity requirements, transparency level, data analysis, regulatory requirements, local knowledge and asset liquidity.

It's noteworthy to mention that Deloitte cites three trends in support of the i-House.com business model in the report, namely, the investor evolution, real estate demand evolution, and payment option evolution. In fact, the three trends serve as the fuel to further boost the development of i-House.com.

Since its inception in 2017, i-House.com has adopted a down-to-earth manner to develop it business. We've always kept our mission in mind: 'Let everyone have the opportunity to own and share their assets, and profit from the new model of 'sharing the economy.'

Given the recognition from Deloitte's report, especially after a multi-dimensional in-depth analysis over our business model, we have gained a clearer knowledge on where we are, and we are dedicated to adhering to a path of innovation.

We are grateful to all the community investors of i-House.com, for their continued support. This recognition is not only for i-House.com, but also for the sensible choice of every community investor.

With challenges and opportunities ahead, we're well prepared to make more efforts to create value for the entire real estate industry, so that more and more users will benefit from the industry's blockchain ecosystem.

After going through all the test of time, let's now embrace a brighter future together.

About Deloitte

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, commonly referred to as Deloitte, is a multinational professional services network. It provides audit, tax, consulting, enterprise risk and financial advisory services with more than 286,200 professionals globally.

CONTACT: media@pressreleaseemail.com

SOURCE: IHT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541061/i-Housecom-Highly-Recognized-by-Deloitte-World-Leading-Accounting-Firm