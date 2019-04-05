Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Launches New Munzee Update Featuring Apple Maps Implementation

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced a new app update to their flagship game Munzee. The update includes the implementation of Apple Maps for both iOS and Android devices.

The move to Apple Maps will allow more up to date satellite imagery in order to portray the surroundings as accurately and detailed as possible. Players have always been able to view the app's map in different modes, but the company is constantly striving to better develop these systems. The new update offers players a faster, more responsive, and improved map to enhance the experience for those who play in satellite mode.

"When we released Version 4 of the app we received a lot of great feedback from players regarding the map, particularly in more rural areas," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "We've been hard at work on various updates ever since and we're excited to continue to work with our players to better the game for all."

A comparison of the previous version of the map to the new Apple Maps implementation.

The updated Apple Maps system was chosen for a variety of reasons, primarily because they are as accurate and fast as the map system used in previous versions of the app. This new system allows Freeze Tag to maintain the fast loading speed of the game's location marker pins with limited development costs. The new map also offers much more up-to-date satellite images, which is something the players have requested since Version 4's launch.

"A key mission for Freeze Tag's gameplay and development teams is to make Munzee accessible for players around the world," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "As a location-based game it is imperative that the app maps reflect the ever-changing landscape of the real world."

The new map system is an over-the-air update, meaning players automatically received the new feature without having to manually download another version of the app. For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

