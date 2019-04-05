Uptick Newswire Hosts First Cobalt Corp. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Role in The Future of Electric Vehicles

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed First Cobalt Corp. (OTCQX: FTSSF ) ("the Company"), a Canadian-based pure-play cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. President and Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Mell to provide some background information on the Company. Mell explained that the Company focused on becoming a primary miner and refiner of cobalt in North America. One of the Company's assets in Ontario has recently been proven to be able to produce battery-grade cobalt, which represents significant potential value as the only such refinery in North America.

Jolly then asked about the Company's new board members, including retired three-term Idaho Governor Butch Otter. Mell explained that the Company is proud to have Governor Otter on its board, as he is an accomplished businessman and politician. With his connections in Idaho, Governor Otter is certainly an asset for the Company's future expansion in that area.

Mell then explained that the Company is beginning to see the turnaround of the commodities market, but until then they will be focusing on the refinery division of their business. By focusing on this side of the Company, this will allow them to remain cash flow positive during the highs and lows of the commodities market.

Jolly then asked about the future of electric powered vehicles and how the cobalt industry fits into this technology. Mell explained that China represents the largest market for electric powered vehicles, which require batteries with high levels of cobalt. He also shared that the United States is currently in the early growth stages of its use of electric-powered vehicles, representing another market with high potential for the Company.

To close the interview, Mell shared that the Company represents a significant opportunity for shareholders who believe in the future of electric vehicles, which depend on cobalt. While the commodities market can have its highs and lows, it appears as though cobalt is on its way towards making a massive turnaround.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a Canadian-based pure-play cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company is studying a restart of the First Cobalt Refinery in Ontario, Canada, which could produce 2,000 tonnes of cobalt sulfate or metallic cobalt per year. First Cobalt's main cobalt project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has Inferred mineral resources of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent, or an alternative underground-only scenario of 4.4 million tonnes grading 0.3% cobalt equivalent.

