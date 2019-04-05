Uptick Newswire Hosts Pro-Dex, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Continuing Revenue Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. President and CEO, Rick Van Kirk, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company is exceptionally undervalued, especially considering that it generated $20 million in revenue for 2018. Jolly then asked Van Kirk to share some background information on the Company and its current projects. Van Kirk explained that the Company specializes in the medical device field with technology that allows it to stand apart from its competitors.

Jolly then asked about any products that the Company is developing. Van Kirk shared that the Company is currently producing numerous products that offer a variety of applications in the medical field, including many Pro-Dex branded products that are currently in development.

Jolly asked about the Company's business development plan. Van Kirk explained that the Company has added several members to their team with substantial experience in the industry, as well as with valuable connections. Additionally, the Company is planning to expand their sales further into the supply chain of the medical industry, including surgical centers and hospitals.

Van Kirk then shared that the Company is currently not pursuing any mergers or acquisitions but remains open to the idea in the event of a beneficial partnership. "If a good opportunity came our way, we would definitely look closely at it," Van Kirk explained.

However, the Company is currently working on expanding the international division of their business. At the moment, the Company is focusing on the initial work needed for this expansion but is excited for the potential value it represents. Van Kirk also added that the Company is currently celebrating sixth consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

To close the interview, Van Kirk shared that the Company has been and continues to be aggressive in their growth plans, and it has paid off. The high revenue that has been consistently generated by the Company has been used for continued growth and expansion. For shareholders, the undervalued stock represents the ideal opportunity to get involved with the Company.

To hear Rick Van Kirk's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-rick-van-kirk-of-pro-dex-inc-nasdaq-pdex-7/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541185/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Pro-Dex-Inc-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Continuing-Revenue-Growth