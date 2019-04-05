





SINGAPORE, Apr 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - This April, Infinito Wallet is collaborating with Binance to integrate support for their newly launched blockchain, Binance Chain. With this technical collaboration, Infinito Wallet is one of the first wallets on the market to support services and assets from Binance Chain. Their App Square will also become the most scalable DApp Browser, supporting all DApps from 4 leading blockchain platforms including Ethereum, EOS, ONTology, and Binance Chain.Soon, Infinito users can start trading cryptocurrencies on Binance DEX, Binance's native decentralized exchange, via the Universal Wallet's built-in DAPP Browser, App Square. The Infinito team is excited about this remarkable milestone and promises to deliver more value to users worldwide.A technical collaboration for BNB Coin and Binance DEX on Infinito WalletBinance and Infinto have worked closely and shared technical APIs in order to enable BNB Coin and Binance DEX on the Universal Wallet.For BNB Coin, Binance is supporting the Infinito team by being the service provider for Binance Chain's fullnode infrastructure on Infinito Wallet. This technical assistance not only allows the Universal Wallet's users to be amongst the very first to explore this blockchain's innovative applications but also enhances the security and performance when using this cryptocurrency on Infinito Wallet. As with any MainNet launch, holders of the ERC20 token, BNB, must perform token swap to transform their BNB tokens into BNB coin on the new Binance Chain. Infinito Wallet will allow you to easily Transact and Check Transaction History of BNB Coin instantly and securely.Regarding Binance DEX, Binance team used Infinito provider, a bridge that enables communication between DApp and wallet SDK through callback functions, to integrate their well-known exchange into the Infinito App Square. This in-house developed Infinito provider is used by Infinito team to integrate blockchain DApps into their App Square in a manner that allows users to use these blockchain services with utmost convenience, flexibility and security.Binance DEX on Infinito App Square - more secure and convenient!Via Binance DEX on App Square, you can securely trade and monitor real-time prices of thousands of leading cryptocurrencies on the market. This new exchange promises to handle transactions instantly, with approximately the same trading volume as Binance.com. You will be able to enjoy a 25% discount for using BNB to pay for trading fees on the DEX. Simply purchase BNB through App Square and store them inside Infinito Wallet to use anytime.What sets the two apart is that on the DEX, your personal wallet address is used to trade crypto instead of a registered exchange account, whose information is stored on servers. This removes the risk of hacks and allows you to have complete control of your private keys. Therefore, Binance DEX boasts an edge in security and convenience compared to its centralized counterpart.The Infinito team is excited to bring users worldwide Binance's valuable service through the world's most scalable Universal Wallet. According to their roadmap, after Binance, support for more cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications will be added to serve all your daily crypo needs. For now, let's stay tuned for the official announcement from the Infinito team and get ready to explore BNB Coin and Binance DEX on this Universal Wallet!Become Infinito Wallet's partners or get your DApp listed on App Square now!Infinito Wallet is looking forward to expand their partner network and DApp list for a greater future. Contact the team behind the Universal Wallet via info@infinitowallet.io.Build your own DApp?For DApp developers, Infinito team also provides development platform to help you develop DApps easier and faster. Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including: API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more. Contact info@infinito.io for more information.About Infinito WalletPositioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. Their DApp browser, App Square, provides access to the most innovative blockchain applications for daily user needs. By selectively expanding their partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, they support communities of developers and businesses with Infinito Blockchain Platform, an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, their organization has more than 300 members including developers, designers, business, marketing, and customer service specialists. They are promoting research on infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and development utilizing blockchain.Follow Infinito Wallet on- Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowallet- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InfinitoWallet/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/InfinitoWallet- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc8s67KYZ1AHZRUqJLLFc0g- Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/+InfinitoWallet- Medium: https://medium.com/infinito-wallet- Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/infinitowallet/- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-blockchain-labs-europe/Source: InfinitoCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.