Approximately 16,000 acres of hemp were planted in Kentucky last year, and this is expected to nearly triple to 42,000 acres in 2019. The state has already received five times more applications to grow hemp this year than last. Sugarmade is catering to this boom through a supply agreement with Kentucky-based Hempistry Inc., which will help Hempistry achieve the nearly tenfold increase in hemp growing it has planned this year.

Sugarmade is also developing strong distribution channels in California, one of the first states to change its laws and embrace the rise of hemp. California's large population and positive attitude towards CBD and hemp makes it another prime target for expansion.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

