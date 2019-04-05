DigiPlex shortlisted for DCS Awards 2019

OSLO, Norway, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, sustainable and secure data centres, has been shortlisted for three of this year's DCS Awards.

A recognised leader in advanced data centre innovation, design and cooling techniques, DigiPlex has been nominated in three categories: Cooling Innovation, Power Innovation and Energy Efficiency, in recognition of its data centre initiatives:

Cooling Innovation - Concert Control is a closed loop control algorithm developed in-house by DigiPlex to further optimise the performance and enhance the resilience of its highly efficient air-cooled data centres.

Power Innovation & Energy Efficiency - For these categories, DigiPlex is showcasing its recovery of waste heat from data centres in Oslo and Stockholm being channelled to warm homes and business in the local area.



The DCS Awards recognises excellence and innovation among product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the European data centre marketplace.

"In our view, a healthy and successful data centre industry is a sustainable one, and at DigiPlex our talented team is pioneering a range of progressive and innovative solutions which are at the forefront of developments in the sector," says Gisle M. Eckhoff, CEO of DigiPlex. "To be recognised for our work in technological and energy-efficient solutions is a testament of our commitment to ultra-efficient and green technologies, and dynamic client and community-centred approach."

Further information and voting for the DCS Awards can be found here. Voting for shortlisted categories is open until 3rd May, and the award ceremony will be held in London on 16 May.

