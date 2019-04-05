Printful now accepts payments in EUR

RIGA, Latvia, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Printful is enabling payments in EUR. Customers can now choose to pay for their orders in EUR or USD. This is especially beneficial for merchants in Europe who already operate their stores in EUR, since it eliminates foreign exchange fees.

Since the duration of the beta period and launch 3 days ago, 1,000 customers have opted in to using EUR on Printful and orders in EUR have already reached nearly €70k. In addition, Printful is adjusting their product prices in EUR so they're more competitive for local markets.

The revenue forecast for ecommerce in Europe is expected to reach $483.8 billion by 2023, a 40% increase from 2018. Printful is committed to keeping up with this growth and is already working on it by opening a larger fulfillment center in Latvia, integrating with European ecommerce platforms, and working on multi-language capabilities on their site. Europe is the fastest growing region for Printful on a percentage basis due to the Latvian facility they opened in 2017.

Printful is a print-on-demand drop shipping company that prints and ships print products for online retailers. They offer more than 160 product variations and have a team of over 500 people across North America, Europe, and Mexico. They have printed 10 million items since their launch in 2013.

Contact: Nora Inveiss, nora@printful.com

