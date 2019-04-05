On 5 April 2019 the proposal for merging Højgaard Holding A/S and Monberg & Thorsen A/S was approved at general meetings held in the two companies. Højgaard Holding A/S is the continuing company. Hence, the following changes will be implemented at the exchange: -- Merger of share classes in Højgaard Holding A/S. The permanent ISIN for the company's B shares (ISIN DK0010255975) will be the continuing ISIN. The ISIN for the A shares in Højgaard Holding A/S (DK0010255892) will cease. Last day of trading A shares in Højgaard Holding (short name HOEJ A) is today, 5 April 2019. -- Name change from Højgaard Holding A/S to MT Højgaard Holding A/S. -- Admittance to trading and official listing of 3,582,052 new shares due to the merger with Monberg Thorsen A/S. -- Delisting of Monberg & Thorsen A/S. MT Højgaard Holding A/S (continuing company) as per 8 April 2019 ISIN: DK0010255975 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Present name: Højgaard Holding B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: MT Højgaard Holding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before changes: 1,103,641 shares (DKK 22,072,820) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to merger with the company's A shares: 3,101,376 shares (DKK 62,027,520) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after merger of share classes but before merger 4,205,017 shares (DKK with Monberg & Thorsen A/S: 84,100,340) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to merger: 3,582,052 shares (DKK 71,641,040) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after changes: 7,787,069 shares (DKK 155,741,380) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Present short name: HOEJ B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: MTHH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ICB: 2300 (Construction & Materials) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monberg & Thorsen A/S (discontinuing company) As a consequence of the merger between Højgaard Holding A/S and Monberg Thorsen A/S, Monberg & Thorsen A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading B shares in Monberg & Thorsen is today, 5 April 2019. ISIN: DK0010224310 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Monberg & Thorsen B -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 20): 2,817,000 shares (DKK 56,340,000) -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 5 April 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------- CVR NR.: 12617917 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2300 Construction & Materials -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MT B -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3479 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718184