The Novi Home & Garden Shows: Personal Gardening Gets a Boost at The Novi Home & Garden Show April 12-14, 2019

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / Love to garden but don't have the space to do so? The Novi Home & Garden Show has multiple exhibitors with products designed to eliminate that particular gardening dilemma.

According to the National Gardening Survey of 2018, from the National Gardening Association, "American gardeners reported spending a record $47.8 billion on lawn and garden retail sales, the highest ever, with a record average household spend of $503-up nearly $100 over the previous year."

"Home gardening continues to gain popularity, especially among urban dwellers who might not have the necessary space," said Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Southeastern Michigan Home Builders Association (HBA). "The Novi Home & Garden Show has some exhibits that can help gardeners continue to do what they love, no matter where they live."

A few of the exhibitors at The Novi Home & Garden Show that specialize in raised bed and personal gardening include:

Vertical Earth Detroit-The practice of growing up is perfect for people with small balconies, patios or physical ailments that prevent cultivating a traditional row garden. Vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowering plants can all be trained to grow on a support system and those support systems can even be integrated into a landscaping design as a living architectural element, like a living screen for decks and patios.

Gro Hoops-This modular plant support system, designed and manufactured in Port Huron, grows with your plant one section at a time, takes up little space and is perfect for home gardeners. The Gro-Hoop System eliminates the problems and frustrations of traditional wire plant cages in a compact, colorful way.

Vegepod-This self-contained raised garden bed offers a protective canopy that allows light, air and rain in but keeps out bugs and weeds, a built-in mist spray irrigator and is self-watering. It comes in three sizes with coordinating stands with or without wheels and is deep enough to grow root vegetables like carrots and beets.

Additional gardening accessories including tools, plants and art will also be available for purchase at the show.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held April 12-14 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special "$5 after 5" admission Friday and Saturday. At show entrance, sign up for a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, or other popular magazines. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com, courtesy of Mosquito One, because standing in line bites.

A special $2 off coupon available at Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores in Metro Detroit. Additional coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' locations, area newspapers, Save On publications and Saveon.com, at www.novihomeshow.com and on social media pages.

SOURCE: The Novi Home & Garden Shows

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541053/Personal-Gardening-Gets-a-Boost-at-The-Novi-Home-Garden-Show-April-12-14-2019