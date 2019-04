We have raised our FY19 and FY20 revenue forecasts by 3% and net income c 20%, following strong FY18 results that were above our expectations. We expect TransContainer to continue achieving sustained volume growth, benefiting from the structural trend towards growing containerisation and economic growth in Russia. We have increased our DCF-based valuation by 13% to RUB6,100/share.

