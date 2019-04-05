MasterChef Star Claims Northamptonshire Is 'Britain's Most Foodie County' at Northamptonshire Surprise Launch

NORTHAMPTON, England, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant critic and MasterChef judge William Sitwell today lays down the gauntlet for what he calls the 'Food Battle of Britain'. In a challenge to regions across the country Sitwell argues that his home county of Northamptonshire has a greater combination of ingredients, producers and food businesses. The sum total, he says, is that "Northamptonshire is Britain's most foodie county."

"Cornwall has great pasties, Lincolnshire has sausages and Yorkshire has rhubarb," he explains adding: "Derbyshire boasts its Bakewell Tart, Leicestershire its Melton Mowbray and counties like Kent and Hampshire produce wonderful wines. Across Britain we are becoming a fabulous nation of food and drink. But when you analyse the output of Northamptonshire's food and drink sector - from the 3.5 billion biscuits made each year by Weetabix to the fact that 95% of British householders own a product containing a herb or spice from British Pepper & Spice - not to mention hundreds of great pubs, restaurants, small producers and drinks firms in between - you can see that Northamptonshire wins the Food Battle of Britain."

Sitwell makes his comments today at the launch of 'Northamptonshire Year of Food and Drink' at Rockingham Castle attended by some of the county's leading producers including Tom Warner, founder of Warner's - now a leading global gin brand.

At the launch Sitwell delivers some definitive facts to back up his claims of Northamptonshire food dominance, revealing that:

Northamptonshire has twice the national average of producers and manufacturers, whose food output was worth over £600m in 2016 (Source ONS)

95% of British householders owns a product containing a herb or spice from Northampton's British Pepper & Spice

Northamptonshire farming produces over 687 million loaves of bread, 32 million litres of vegetable oil, 300 million eggs and employs over 4,000 people (Source NFU)

The 'Northamptonshire Year of Food and Drink' is part of the Northamptonshire, Britain's Best Surprise campaign and is staged today at Rockingham Castle by the Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, David Laing, and hosted by the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson.

It is proudly sponsored by British Pepper & Spice and Howes Percival LLP.

