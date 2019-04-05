NMS Capital Advisors, LLC: NMS Capital Advisors Announces New Leadership Change

Appoints David A. Walters as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / NMS Capital Advisors, LLC ("NMS") a leading global focused investment banking firm, announced today that it has appointed investment banking industry veteran, David A. Walters as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Walters brings to NMS more than 25 years of investment banking, advisory and senior management experience. From 1992 through 2000 he was Executive Vice President, Managing Director and an equity partner in charge of the capital markets group for Roth Capital Partners (formerly Cruttenden Roth) where he was instrumental in growing the firm's annual revenue $7 million to $65 million. In his leadership role, he directly oversaw and led over 100 public and private financing raising over $2 billion in growth capital. In 2006, he co-founded Monarch Bay Securities (now known as Boustead Securities) in follow up to his role as a principal with Monarch Bay Capital Group, a firm that provided advisory services and capital for emerging growth companies. Prior to Roth Capital, Mr. Walters was a vice president for Drexel Burnham Lambert and Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette in Los Angeles.

In his new role, Mr. Walters will divide his time between the firm's Los Angeles and Laguna Beach offices leading the management, back-office, investment banking and sales team with the goal of taking NMS to the next level building on its successful track record as a leading investment bank. Over the past few years, NMS has experienced cumulative sales growth of over 5,100% with annual compounded sales growth in excess of 120%. It has been consistently recognized among the Top 10 investment banks by the Los Angeles Business Journal having most recently been ranked at number seven in the 2018 Top Investment Bank List.

Mr. Walters was recruited by the new ownership of NMS following a nationwide search for a seasoned investment banker and senior executive with a proven track record for building successful investment banking firms.

About NMS Capital Advisors, LLC

Founded in 2006, NMS Capital Advisors, LLC is a leading full service, global focused investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Los Angeles. We provide a full array of investment banking and advisory services including debt and equity capital raising for public and private companies, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border advisory, private equity and hedge fund advisory, valuations and fairness opinions, EB-5 capital advisory, securities brokerage and other strategic advisory services. NMS Capital Advisors is registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.nmsadvisors.com. Contact: NMS Capital Advisors, LLC Stacey Lavender-Mayes (800) 716-2080 info@nmscapital.com

SOURCE: NMS Capital Advisors, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541198/NMS-Capital-Advisors-Announces-New-Leadership-Change