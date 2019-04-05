Bombardier Commercial Aircraft: Widerøe Signs Up Another Four Dash 8-100 Aircraft for Bombardier's Extended Service Program

The Extended Service Program increases the service life of the robust Dash 8-100 turboprop from 80,000 to 120,000 flight cycles

TORONTO, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Widerøe's Flyveselskap AS of Norway has signed an agreement to apply the Extended Service Program (ESP) to another four Dash 8-100 aircraft operated by the Norwegian airline.

"The Dash 8-100 aircraft is a valued member of our fleet and we are delighted to once again collaborate with Bombardier to extend the economic life of another four aircraft," said Sture Pedersen, Director Technical Operations, Widerøe's Flyveselskap. "We worked with Bombardier in 2009 to launch the Dash 8-100 Extended Service Program and since that time, some 16 of our 22 Dash 8-100 aircraft have benefitted from the Program. These robust aircraft continue to provide reliable, cost-effective service to Widerøe, and to support our operations as the largest regional airline in Scandinavia."

"Our Extended Service Program allows operators to take further advantage of the Dash 8-100 aircraft's economic and operational value," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Head of the Q Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The ESP increases the service life of our Dash 8-100 aircraft from 80,000 to 120,000 flight cycles, providing our customers with an extension of approximately 10-12 years for the operation of the aircraft."

The ESP is the result of several structural and engineering analyses that utilized fatigue and test data accumulated on Dash 8-100 aircraft. The ESP is initiated through a Service Bulletin that makes reference to a new Maintenance Program Supplement. Widerøe will incorporate the Service Bulletin and Maintenance Program Supplement and arrange for the replacement of some structural and systems components as identified by the Service Bulletin.

In 2015, Bombardier also successfully launched an Extended Service Program for the Dash 8-300 aircraft with Chorus Aviation Inc. and Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') as the launch customer and operator.

About Dash 8/Q Series Aircraft

The original de Havilland Dash 8-100/200/300 aircraft, delivered from 1984 through the mid 1990's, established themselves as rugged and reliable turboprop aircraft. Capable of outstanding take-off and landing performance, even on unprepared airstrips, these aircraft are ideal for use by airlines operating in the high-frequency, short-haul regional airline environment. Subsequent deliveries of Dash 8/Q Series aircraft provided operators further refinements that included the Active Noise and Vibration Suppression (ANVS) system for jet-like comfort.

The original Dash 8 aircraft has grown into a family of 37- to 90-seat Dash 8/Q Series aircraft that offers models - including the technologically advanced Q400 turboprop - to profitably fit any regional airline mission. The flexibility of the aircraft has also resulted in their adaptation for a wide variety of non-airline roles such as cargo operations, medical evacuation, corporate transport, airways and navigation aid calibration, navigator training, maritime patrol and aerial firefighting.

With more than 1,250 aircraft delivered, Dash 8/Q Series turboprops continue to provide exceptional operating costs coupled with the benefits of commonality within the Q Series aircraft family.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services.

