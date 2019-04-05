Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited Report Transactions With PhosAgro Shares 05-Apr-2019 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 5 April 2019 Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited Report Transactions With PhosAgro Shares Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that that it has been informed by Adorabella Limited and Chlodwig Enterprises Limited about changes to their stakes in PhosAgro's share capital. Chlodwig Enterprises Limited has informed the Company that it decreased its stake from 22.51% to 18.81%. Adorabella Limited has informed that it increased its stake from 21.15% to 24.85%. Based on information available to the Company, the respective shares of Adorabella Limited and Chlodwig Enterprises Limited have been transferred to trusts, the economic beneficiaries of which are the Deputy Chairman of PhosAgro's Board of Directors Andrey Guryev and members of his family. As a result of the transaction, the Company's shareholding structure is as follows: Shareholder Ownership Free float 2 7.59% Adorabella Limited 24.85% Chlodwig Enterprises Limited 18.81% Mr. Igor Antoshin *** 4.59% Mr. Vladimir Litvinenko 19.35% Ms. Evgeniya Guryeva 4.82% *** Mr. Igor Antoshin's share does not include ordinary shares in the Company, which were transferred by him under a REPO deal (sale of shares with the obligation to repurchase). ____________ About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 8115 EQS News ID: 796691 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=796691&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2019 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)