05.04.2019
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

London, April 5

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, Form of Proxy and Currency Letter

Copies of the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Form of Proxy and Currency Letter have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 may also be viewed at: www.blackrock.co.uk/brla

5 April 2019


