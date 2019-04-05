Vieworks to Showcase 151MP TEC Camera at Automate Expo 2019

SEOUL, South Korea and CHICAGO, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in machine vision, presents the latest industrial cameras at Automate 2019 (Booth# 8440) from April 8th to 11th in Chicago. Automate, held once every two years in the United States, is the broadest automation solutions event in North America. Over 450 exhibitors will showcase the latest innovations in robotic, vision, and motion control automation technologies, to provide an overview of the entire automation industry.

Vieworks VP-151M, with Sony CMOS image sensor, amazingly improves the performance and sensitivity of the camera by providing wide dynamic range. Moreover, VP-151M model enables its sensor to maintain the operating temperature at up to 15? below the ambient temperature, through the Thermoelectric Cooling (TEC) Peltier technology. In non-TEC cameras, the sensor temperature can increase to near 50?, and therefore, generates worse dark noise. However, this cutting-edge technology enables VP-151M to dramatically reduce the noise and offer the unparalleled image quality. In addition to superior image quality, the camera allows stable operating condition and longtime exposure.

Despite of the spectacular performance, VP-151M is also competitive in price, which makes it more accessible. Therefore, this ultra-high resolution camera is ideal for various demanding applications such as FPD, PCB and semiconductor inspections.

VP-151M: High Resolution Thermoelectric Peltier Cooled Camera

Main Features:

151 Megapixel Resolution

CoaXPress & Camera Link Interfaces

DSNU and PRNU Correction

Dynamic Defective Pixel Correction

Electronic Rolling Shutter

Flat Field Correction with Sequencer Control

Hot Pixel Correction

Thermoelectric Peltier Cooled - 15? below ambient temperature

Key Applications:

Flat Panel Display Inspection

Electrons Inspection

Semiconductor Inspection

Document / Film Scanning

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With the state-of-the-art technology in optics design, Vieworks presents to the machine vision industry a wide variety of industrial cameras including ultra-high resolution cameras with its signature pixel shifting technology. Vieworks also adapted Thermoelectric Cooling Technology (TEC), allowing stable camera performance even in the high-temperature environment. Through the Nano-stage Pixel Shifting technology, Vieworks overcame the physical limit of conversional sensors and introduced the Ultra-high resolution of 620MP, in 2019. As an imaging expert, Vieworks is committed to not only advance the ultra-high resolution camera technologies but also provide convenience and precise quality management at industrial operation sites and systems. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com

Olivia Cho

Marketing, Vieworks

+82.70.7751.9688

ocho@vieworks.com