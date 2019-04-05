ATEME: ATEME APPOINTS RAY FITZGERALD AS VP AND GM NORTH AMERICA

Paris, April 5, 2019 - ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700) announces the hiring of Ray Fitzgerald as Vice-President & GM of their North American organization. Fitzgerald brings over 25 years of sales and executive management experience to ATEME. Prior to joining ATEME, Fitzgerald held key leadership roles at Edge Gravity (Ericsson), SeaChange International, ActiveVideo Networks and BigBand Networks. Throughout his career, Fitzgerald has been instrumental in developing and defining the go to market strategy and sales organization to drive revenue growth and establish market dominance for those companies.

"I am excited to join ATEME top management team and take responsibility for North American operations. ATEME has established themselves as the industry leader in HEVC, H264, MPEG2 video compression solutions for the Broadcast, MVPD, DTH, IPTV and OTT market segments. My objective, and the goal for the entire organization is to continue innovating and delivering excellent execution across the market segments to drive revenue growth and clear market leadership by supporting our customers with world class compression solutions." said Mr. Fitzgerald.

"Major Content and Services Providers have standardized ATEME as their reference video delivery provider over the past few years. It's great to measure the growing notoriety of ATEME on the US market through the quality of the applicants for this position" said Mr. Artières. "Ray is a fantastic addition to ATEME's management team and I can't wait for moving ATEME to the next stage together".

Next publication:

Tuesday 7 May 2019: 2019 first-quarter revenues

About ATEME: the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world greatest content and service providers.

ATEME was founded in 1991 as a design house with a focus on video processing. In the 2000s, ATEME specialized in video compression and shortly afterwards introduced a complete video delivery solution. In 2014 ATEME announced its initial public offering at Euronext Paris.

ATEME has and will continue to transform video delivery. ATEME was the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first true video delivery NFV software solution, designed to lead and win the service providers transition to video datacenter. To complement our cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create the best in class video delivery solutions.

ATEME is a leading member of forums, and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE. ATEME actively participated at the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013. In June 2014 ATEME joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec.

ATEME headquarters are Vélizy-Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo and Singapore. With a commercial presence in 18 countries, ATEME is 250 employees strong, including 100 of the world finest R&D video experts. In 2018 ATEME served close to 400 clients worldwide with revenues of €56.5 million, 93% of which was from overseas.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Caroline Lesage

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of ATEME, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning ATEME's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding ATEMEs' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

ATEME expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF