Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies Releases Chairman's Annual Letter To Shareholders

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGNT ) 2018 Annual Letter to Shareholders is now available on the company's website, www.pgntgroup.com. All Paragon shareholders are encouraged to read it. Shareholders can access the letter by clicking the following link:

http://pgntgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2019.pdf

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company with diverse business activities. Paragon seeks to acquire or invest in other businesses in part or whole. Paragon's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include SI Systems, LLC, a leading provider of automation and supply chain solutions; SED International de Colombia, S.A.S., a leading technology distribution company in Latin America; and Ohana Home Services, a real estate holding company. Our investment activities include the purchase of securities in accordance with the Company's investment policy and/or the complete acquisition of operating businesses. Our investment mandate is flexible, limited only by our focus on maximizing return on invested capital. Operating decisions for Paragon's operating businesses are made by the management of those businesses. All investment and capital allocation decisions under Paragon's investment policy are made by Sham Gad, Chairman and CEO of Paragon in consultation with Paragon's Board of Directors.

