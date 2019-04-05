sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,81 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONXEO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,81
0,819
22:19
0,812
0,819
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONXEO SA
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONXEO SA0,810,00 %