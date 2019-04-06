Vistex to Announce Rights Integration for TV Distributors at MIPTV

Service provides up-to-date TV rights data transfer between platforms

LONDON, April 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, the leading provider of rights and royalty software solutions, is pleased to announce its attendance at MIPTV April 8-11.

Off the back of recent signings - Insight TV, VVS Films, Gusto Worldwide, Lightning International, Besiktas Kültür Merkezi, Swank Motion Pictures and more, Vistex will be showcasing its latest innovations for content distributors and rights owners, and also announcing new enhancements that will integrate its TV and film solutions to an online deal-making platform.

At MIPTV, Vistex will be demonstrating cpRights, its cloud-based software for rights and royalty administration. cpRights provides the tools to efficiently and effectively manage complex rights associated with TV and film content production, acquisition and sales. Its key features include:

Serving as a centralized place for all titles, contracts and metadata

Ensuring secure access from any browser

Capturing all data on productions, rights acquisitions and sales and licensing deals

Funneling incoming revenue from platform to producer and creating royalty statements

Tracking expiring term and payment dates and setup notifications

Adding exclusives, holdbacks, restrictions and other details that affect exploitation

Creating avails lists and sending brochure reports straight to buyers

Vistex will be exhibiting at Booths P-1.B60/P-1.C61. For more information, or to arrange a meeting at MIPTV, please contact: tom.royds@vistex.com

About Vistex

Vistex is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Chicago. The company is a pioneer in enabling organizations to better deploy their products and services through Go-to-Market programs. The software and services provided by Vistex help companies increase revenue and reduce costs with their business partners by managing trade, channel and vendor programs, pricing, performance incentives and rights & royalties. Optimized by industry and deployed on premise or in the cloud, enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into the full life cycle of program performance through strategy, software, implementation, execution and analytics services. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

For more information, press only:

Alex Dehnert, 847-490-0420, alex.dehnert@vistex.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510323/Vistex_Logo.jpg