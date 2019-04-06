SeaLegacy: Labour Party of Norway Commits to Permanently Banning Oil Exploration in Norwegian Arctic

Driven by global pressure from SeaLegacy, a coalition of Norwegian NGOs, and Labour Party leaders, Norway commits to permanently protect the Lofoten, Vesterålen, and Senja islands in the Norwegian Arctic from oil drilling and exploration.

Oslo, Norway, April 06, 2019worked to galvanize global support for the ban, running a multi-faceted media campaign that inspired more than 53,000 ocean advocates from more than 160 countries to sign a petition calling for permanent protection. The signatures were delivered to The Labour Party of Norway at their annual meeting in Oslo today.

Through stunning video and photography, SeaLegacy brought the beauty and power of this essential ecosystem into the hearts and minds of an international audience. Known for its dramatic scenery and unique marine biodiversity, this archipelago in the Norwegian Arctic is home to the world's largest cod stock and cold water coral reef, the biggest seabird colonies in the European mainland, and thousands of species of fish, marine mammals, seabirds, and invertebrates that are critical to the ecological stability of the area. With this permanent ban, this area's scientific and cultural significance will be preserved for generations to come.

"This commitment is a testament to the power of global stewardship - a beacon to the world that change is upon us," said Paul Nicklen, Co-founder of SeaLegacy. A career National Geographic photographer, Nicklen has significant experience covering conservation issues in Norway. "It takes courage and vision to stand up for systemic change. The permanent protection from oil drilling and exploration in Lofoten in Northern Norway should serve as an example for the rest of the world."

Today's success is the culmination of decades of collaborative work by Folkeaksjonen,, and Labour Party Youth Norwayand Paul Nicklen, SeaLegacyis building a movement - using the power of imagery, storytelling, and community engagement - to drive transformational solutions for healthy and abundant oceans. Inspiring millions of people through its media networks, SeaLegacy catalyzes and amplifies solutions that promote sustainable fisheries and protect marine species and habitats around the world.

