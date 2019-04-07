A strong week with the ATX up 4%, which means 14,9% year-to-date. News came from Andritz, ams, Wienerberger, S Immo, voestalpine and Rosenbauer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 3,98% to 3.154,9 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 14,9%. Up to now there were 41 days with a positive and 27 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 14,9%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,54%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,29%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 12,36% in front of Polytec 9,21% and RBI 8,4%. And the following stocks performed worst: Flughafen Wien -1,55% in front of CA Immo -1,4% and Valneva -1,31%. Further highlights this week: VIG for 6 days in a row up (5,63% gain from 22,72 to 24), also SBO 6 days up ...

