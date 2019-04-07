Cultural Moutai • Colorful Guizhou B&R Journey Sets Sail, Moutai Carrying Chinese Culture Expanding to South America

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 6, a delegation led by Li Baofang, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman and General Manager of Kweichow Moutai Group, arrived at Chile's Santiago International Airport, to kick off the 15-day "Cultural Moutai • Colorful Guizhou Belt and Road (B&R) Journey - Walking into Chile Brand Promotion Campaign (the Brand Promotion Campaign)".

On the morning of the April 6th local time, as soon as Li Baofang and his delegation left the airport corridor, they were surrounded by the enthusiasm of South American fans of Moutai. The fans sincerely expressed their welcome to Li Baofang and his delegation in less proficient Chinese. Li Baofang waved kindly to the fans and expressed his thanks. Subsequently, the Moutai delegation held a friendly meeting with representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Chile. It is reported that in addition to holding a large-scale brand promotion conference in Chile, Moutai will also hold a number of product exhibitions and tasting sessions themed "Cultural Moutai • Colorful Guizhou". Li Baofang and his delegation will also pay visits to Chinese embassies in Chile, Argentina and Peru.

The Brand Promotion Campaign aims to enhance the internationalization of Moutai products, brand, culture, and marketing. During the 14 years of Moutai's entry into the Chilean market, it has always paid attention to satisfying the growing spiritual pursuit of consumers with the cultural charm reflected by its brand. It is believed that with the launching of the Brand Promotion Campaign, the reputation and popularity of Moutai in Chile and even in the South American market will be further enhanced, and the success in shaping the external image of the national brand will illumine China in the world.

Photo Link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847802/Moutai_Group_Chile.jpg