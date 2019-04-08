The 11th HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) opened today with more than 1,430 exhibitors from nine countries and regions.

The new Innobuild zone spotlights smart living and green construction.

The Hall of Aurora features over 180 renowned brands.



HONG KONG, Apr 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the 11th HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) (Spring Lighting Fair) opened today and continues through 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 1,430 exhibitors from nine countries and regions are featured, with Japan taking part for the first time. The fair welcomes new pavilions from Guangdong, Ninghai (Ningbo) and the Dali Aluminum Products Pavilion, showcasing a variety of products and materials from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other mainland provinces. Alibaba.com will also debut pavilions at the Spring Lighting Fair, with selected suppliers from its e-commerce platform going from online to offline to present their latest lighting products.To facilitate exchanges and business matching, the HKTDC has organised 62 buying missions comprising over 4,000 representatives from some 3,000 companies. These include Energy & Environment LLC from the United States, Pick n Pay from South Africa, Diefra Light from Germany, Tata Realty & Infrastructure from India, Joyful Honda from Japan, Robinsons Handyman from the Philippines, LEDIN from Poland, and Krislite from Singapore.New Innobuild zone to support smart living and green constructionThis year's fair sees the launch of the new Innobuild zone, which showcases innovative building technologies, practical building tools, smart and green building materials, and hardware. The zone highlights new technologies and construction methods that complement smart lighting systems for domestic and commercial purposes in response to the growing demand for smart living and environmentally friendly construction.Featured products include a vertical green wall from Canica Building Materials (booth no.: 1A-D01) that suits both indoor and outdoor settings. In addition to enlivening domestic and public areas with dense foliage or colourful flowers with matching lighting, the wall also serves to insulate sound and reduce air pollution.The Smart Lighting and Solutions zone returns this year in response to this hot industry trend, exhibiting the latest smart and remote-control lighting systems and products, as well as related solutions that incorporate the new smart technologies into lighting. Tuya Smart (booth 1C-E02) showcases its Internet of Things operating system (IoT OS)-level plug-and-play technology. This helps lighting enterprises to supercharge their development of smart lighting products.The Hall of Aurora continues to be the spotlight of the fair, showcasing an extensive range of innovative lighting products and technologies from more than 180 renowned brands, including MLS Co, Shenzhen MOSO Electronics Corp, SKY-LIGHTING and Mooni Ltd. Hong Kong-based Mooni (booth no.: 1E-D01) presents the Mooni Eclipse Speaker featuring smooth curves, a pine wood handle and a concave design that delivers powerful sound. The LEDs around the speaker can create a fire-ring effect. Local exhibitor A-Z Star Electrical (booth no.:1E-B18) presents a plug-in dimmer, which is remotely controllable with Alexa, meaning users can easily switch lights and appliances on and off anywhere, anytime with an app, even when on the go. Users can set schedules and timers and adjust the brightness of lights to suit different lighting needs at different times.Insights into smart lighting trends and industry developmentsPrompted by the Hong Kong government's push on smart city development, smart lighting and connected lighting systems were in focus at today's Asian Lighting Forum 2019, at which representatives from industry players and professional organisations such as OSRAM, Signify, Illumination Physics, Tridonic, TrendForce, LEDinside, Bluetooth SIG, and the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) discussed industry trends, the latest technologies and applications in smart lighting, and the market outlook.Reflecting the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), a forum titled "Smart Lighting: IoT and Its Supply Chain" will be held tomorrow (7 April), with experts from Tuya, Alibaba AI Labs and JD Cloud sharing insights into the application of these technologies in smart lighting products.Despite various economic uncertainties including the China-United States trade dispute, some of Hong Kong's lighting export markets recorded satisfactory growth last year, with Mainland China up 8.5%, Japan rising 10.4% and the United Kingdom growing 8%.The 11th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition)Date: 6-9 April (Sat-Tue)Venue: Hall 1A-1E, 3C-3E, HKCECHours: 9:30am-6:30pm (6-8 April) | 9:30am-5pm (9 April)Fair Website: www.hktdc.com/hklightingfairseProduct Highlights: https://bit.ly/2uyKroFPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2G3wfKRAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.