TOKYO, Apr 8, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. will launch its new carbonated beverage Chocola BB Sparkling Kiwi & Lemon Flavor, classified as a Food with Nutrient Function Claims, in Japan on Tuesday, April 9.Chocola BB Sparkling Kiwi & Lemon Flavor is a new carbonated beverage classified by the Japanese Consumer Affairs Agency as a Food with Nutrient Function Claims (Niacin), and is the newest product flavor of the Chocola BB Sparkling series which has been well received mainly by working women since the series? initial launch in 2011. The drink contains five ingredients that help bring out women's beauty from within, including 1500 mg of vitamin C which is equivalent to 75 lemons, in addition to vitamin B1, B6, iron, as well as niacin to help maintain the health of skin and mucosal membranes. Compared to the original Chocola BB Sparkling Grapefruit & Peach Flavor, calories have been reduced by 50% (24kcal).By adding the new Chocola BB Sparkling Kiwi & Lemon Flavor with its fresh taste to the Chocola BB Sparkling lineup, consumers will be able to enjoy a choice between two flavors to match their personal needs for refreshment.Eisai continues to provide the Chocola BB family of products to respond to the diverse needs of women and support a greater number of people to achieve health and beauty in their everyday lives.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.