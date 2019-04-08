Roblox Available in French and German, including 150 top experiences

Roblox, a global platform that brings people together through play, today announced it surpassed 90 million monthly active users as it continues international expansion with support for French and German languages. The company also announced the availability of 150 top Roblox experiences in the newly supported languages, along with community moderation, customer support, and parental resources to promote positive online play.

"Roblox is where anyone can unleash their creativity and have fun with their friends, no matter where they live," said President of Roblox International, Chris Misner. "By bringing top games and resources to French and German audiences, we're uniting the next generation through a truly global platform for play."

Europe has played a major role in Roblox's success with millions of users, and hundreds of thousands of creators. Popular experiences on Roblox from European creators include Ski Resort (Germany), Crash Course (France), and Heists 2 (UK). Developers worldwide have access to tools to easily create and publish experiences that can be shared simultaneously by players in multiple languages.

"With the tools and resources Roblox provides, I'm able to reach more players across the world," said Ski Resort creator, PassiGames. "I am especially happy to have Ski Resort available in my native German language and hope it inspires more developers and players in Germany to be a part of the Roblox community."

"Roblox is the best way to create what you've always dreamed of building," said Crash Course creator, Chichine. "I can't wait to see all these new players from France join the Roblox community."

"Roblox's commitment to supporting multiple languages helps us connect with new markets and expand our business," said BlockfaceSteve, founder of Blockface Evolution Studio and creator of Heists 2. "Supporting everyone, everywhere continues to get easier and provides us a great opportunity to become truly global providers of world-class gameplay experiences."

Roblox is committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming community, while also empowering players with the skills to create positive online experiences. The company is adding community moderation, customer support, and parental resources in French and German. As part of its Digital Civility Initiative, Roblox is working with digital safety leaders e-Enfance in France and Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (USK) in Germany. Roblox also announced USK's Managing Director, Elisabeth Secker, as the newest addition to the company's Trust Safety Advisory Board. Secker joins a team of world-renowned digital safety authorities who help Roblox strengthen the platform and make a positive impact on the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Roblox as a new member to the USK and I'm honored to join the company's Trust Safety Advisory Board," said Elisabeth Secker, Managing Director of the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK). "We are happy to support Roblox in their efforts to make their platform not only safe, but also to empower kids, teens, and parents with the skills they need to create positive online experiences."

Players and creators on Roblox spend more than 1 billion hours each month sharing and creating unique experiences that spark the imagination and create lasting connections that span beyond borders. Today Roblox is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish at www.roblox.com, with support for additional languages to be added in the coming months.

About Roblox

Roblox's mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 90 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over 2 million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.

