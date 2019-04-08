Novo Nordisk UAE Awarded the Best Place To Work in UAE for 2019

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk UAE was awarded the best place to work in UAE for 2019 according to the annual Workplace program. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

Novo Nordisk UAE is an affiliate of Novo Nordisk A/S a multinational pharmaceutical company with 97 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes. Novo Nordisk employs globally more than 42,100 people in 79 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. Employees in UAE rank the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the company as one of the most inspiring and rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential and deliver value to clients.

Additionally, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in UAE for 2019.

"We have a high purpose as we touch many lives, treat everyone with respect, develop our people and recognize them fairly in a warm friendly atmosphere leading to a high winning and business ethics culture" mentioned Ayman Hassan, Vice President and General Manager Novo Nordisk UAE

"At Novo Nordisk we believe on doing the "right thing" in both people as well as in the way we do business! It is our Novo Nordisk Way:" said Bruno Berenguer, HR head for Novo Nordisk UAE

"The results prove once again that the employees of Novo Nordisk UAE are proud to work for the company with a workplace culture built on respect, recognition and equal opportunities" said Hamza Idrissi, Best Places to Work Program Manager for UAE

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

